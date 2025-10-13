Shikha Malhotra On Working With Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60: “He’s Not Just a Superstar, He’s Pure Magic"

As Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, turns 60, actress Shikha Malhotra fondly recalls her experience working alongside the legendary actor - a moment she describes as both surreal and inspiring. "He's not just a superstar, he's pure magic in motion. Every time he steps on set, the atmosphere changes - there's a certain energy, a certain charm that only he can bring," Shikha shared with a smile.

Working with Shah Rukh, she says, was a masterclass in dedication and humility. Despite his decades of stardom, his warmth and grounded nature stood out the most. "He treats everyone - from co-stars to crew - with the same level of respect. Watching him balance charisma with kindness taught me what true stardom really means," Shikha added.

Reflecting on his milestone birthday, Shikha expressed her admiration for his journey, calling him an "ever-evolving artist who continues to redefine cinema." She believes his ability to reinvent himself, while staying deeply connected to his audience, is what makes him timeless.

As SRK celebrates six decades of life and over three decades of cinematic brilliance, Shikha says the industry - and the fans - continue to be blessed by his presence. "There will never be another Shah Rukh Khan," she concluded. "He's not just an actor - he's an emotion that will live forever."