Shilpa Rao Grateful For Winning National Film Award For Chaleya; Dedicates The Award To Her Hometown

Shilpa Rao received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her song 'Chaleya' from Jawan. She dedicated the award to her hometown, Jamshedpur, expressing heartfelt gratitude to her family and supporters.

Shilpa Rao, a renowned singer, recently celebrated her National Film Award win for the song "Chaleya" from the film Jawan. She received the Best Female Playback Singer award at the 71st National Awards. In her acceptance speech, Shilpa expressed deep gratitude to the Government of India, the jury, and the entire Jawan team. She also thanked her parents and family for their unwavering support.

A portion of her heartfelt note read: "My parents, my brother Anurag, my husband Ritesh and my family and friends, your love is my backbone. To all my gurus and ustads who taught me music. Everyone in the film fraternity who worked with me and has been a guide, my gratitude."

Dedication to Hometown

Upon receiving this prestigious honour, Shilpa Rao dedicated her award to her hometown, Jamshedpur. She shared that this achievement was not solely hers but belonged to everyone who supported her journey. "This win is not just my own. The National Award belongs to all those who stood by me and to Jamshedpur, my hometown that shaped me and continues to be my anchor," she said.

Shilpa also mentioned that when she learned about winning the award, her parents were even happier than she was. The first people she thought of were her parents, guru, and everyone who had been by her side over the years.

Emotional Connection in Music

Shilpa Rao believes in finding the emotional essence of each song she performs. Whether it's a Bollywood hit or a regional track, she aims to channel the right emotion into every piece. She feels that without this connection, the effort behind creating music is wasted.

This approach has led to several of her songs like "Chaleya," "Chuttamlle," "Besharam Rang," "Kaavalaa," and "Bulleya" resonating deeply with listeners. These tracks continue to dominate music playlists today.

Inspiration for Young Artists

With this recent accolade, Shilpa Rao sets an example for aspiring singers and artists. Her journey highlights how dedication and perseverance can bring them closer to their audience and eventually lead to recognition.

She also expressed appreciation for audiences who connect with her music: "To the audiences who carry my music in their hearts, this win is yours as much as mine. Thank you for being there for me every day."

Feeling overwhelmed with gratitude and love on receiving this honour, Shilpa concluded by thanking everyone who has been part of her musical journey.