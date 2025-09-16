Shilpa Rao On Ul Jalool Ishq: An Absolute Pleasure Working With Vishal Bhardwaj

"Ul Jalool Ishq" brings together an illustrious creative ensemble. With Vishal Bhardwaj's soulful composition, Gulzar's evocative lyrics, and Oscar Award winner Resul Pookutty's masterful sound design, the track comes alive through the enchanting vocals of National Award winner Shilpa Rao and Papon.

First of all i am super super excited because its always been a dream of mine to sing for Naseer sahab's film and i am so happy that the song has him in the film this is my first with vishal sir and absolute pleasure to work with him and to sing gulzar sahab words is such an absolute pleasure to be a part of these super fine people and Vijay fatima vibhu i think all of them are super talented and people that i have admired so its great to be a part of this project and again cherry on the cake is Manish this is such a fab film that you have packed and looking forward to meet you guys and most importantly i am really happy that this song is out and people can listen to it and this song is very special to me and i hope people love and enjoy the song

Produced alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra under Stage5 Production, Gustaakh Ishq opens an exciting new chapter for Manish Malhotra - one that revisits the magic of classic storytelling while embracing the future of Indian cinema. Directed by Vibhu Puri, Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab.