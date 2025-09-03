Shilpa Shetty Bastian Restaurant Shutting Down Reason: Bastian Bandra To Serve Its LAST Meal On THIS Date

Photo Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Shilpa Shetty Bastian Bandra Restaurant Shutting Down Reason: It's the end of an era for Mumbai's glam dining scene. Bastian Bandra, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, is officially shutting its doors - and fans of food, fashion, and famous faces are already feeling the loss. Launched in 2016, Bastian quickly became one of Mumbai's most iconic celebrity hangouts, known as much for its Instagram-worthy interiors as its indulgent seafood and fusion cuisine. Nestled in the heart of Bandra, the restaurant wasn't just a place to eat - it was a place to be seen.

Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra Shutting Down: When Will The Last Meal Be Served?

From Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar to Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, and the Ambanis, Bastian hosted some of the biggest names in Bollywood and beyond. Sunday brunches turned into full-blown paparazzi events, and their steps became unofficial red carpets for the city's who's who.

With Shilpa Shetty at the helm as co-owner, Bastian brought together luxury dining and star power in a way few places could. The restaurant's dramatic décor, signature dishes, and celeb spottings made it a staple on every "Top Restaurants in Mumbai" list.

On Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to share an emotional update that left fans and food lovers in shock - the iconic Bastian Bandra is officially shutting down. The news marks the end of a star-studded era for one of Mumbai's most glamorous celebrity hotspots.

In her note, Shilpa expressed gratitude for the love and support the restaurant received over the years, a venue that gave them "countless memories, unforgettable nights and moments that shaped the city's nightlife." She acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the decision, hinting at a new chapter ahead while bidding farewell to a space that has hosted countless memories - both for her and the city's elite.

As per the heartfelt note shared by the actress on her Instagram story, the last meal of Bastian Bandra will be served tomorrow (Thursday, Sept 4).

She penned, "This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations - BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow."

The actress continued, "To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons - a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences."

Why Is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Bastian Bandra Shutting Down?

While the reason behind the closure remains under wraps, industry insiders speculate a mix of operational challenges and evolving business directions. Regardless, the announcement has sent a wave of nostalgia across the city's social circuit. The news of Bastian Badra shutting down came amidst the Rs 60 cr-cheating allegations against Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd.

Though Bastian Bandra is shutting down, the brand's legacy continues through its other outlets, and Shilpa Shetty is expected to remain active in the hospitality space. But for loyal patrons and Bollywood buffs, the closing of the Bandra flagship marks the end of a glittering chapter in Mumbai's restaurant culture.