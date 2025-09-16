Shilpa Shetty's Hubby Raj Kundra Faces 5-Hour Interrogation In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case Over Bank Transactions

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing has questioned Raj Kundra for nearly five hours as part of a ₹60 crore financial investigation, with potential implications for actress Shilpa Shetty. Suspicious expenses and transactions are under review as the investigation progresses.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police recently questioned businessman Raj Kundra, who is married to actress Shilpa Shetty, for nearly five hours. This interrogation is part of an ongoing ₹60 crore financial investigation. Officials have indicated that Kundra might be called in for further questioning next week.

Investments and Financial Scrutiny

During the initial questioning, Kundra disclosed that approximately ₹60 crore was invested across five companies: Satyug Gold, Vihaan Industries, Essential Bulk Commodities Pvt Ltd, Best Deal, and Statement Media. Investigators suspect these funds were redirected to related parties and used for unnecessary expenses.

The EOW has identified questionable expenses amounting to ₹25 crore in Kundra's bank statements. These include ₹3.15 crore spent on a warehouse, ₹20 crore on broadcasts, and payments for a rented office in Matunga. Such expenses have raised concerns among investigators.

Celebrity Fee and Transactions Under Review

A payment of ₹4 crore as a "salary" to a celebrity through Kundra's company has also been flagged by the EOW. This transaction has raised suspicions about potential fund misuse. Additionally, his bank records show financial dealings with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Investigators have requested Kundra to provide details about employees and the valuation of the complainant's equity share in their next meeting. The valuation was never conducted despite the complainant being the largest shareholder.

Video Files and Further Investigation

The EOW had asked Kundra to submit video files from his platform stored on a pen drive. However, Kundra stated that all videos were previously seized by the Mumbai Crime Branch in another case. Police sources confirmed they will coordinate with the Crime Branch regarding these videos and may request them if needed.

Sources suggest that after Kundra's questioning, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty might also be summoned for questioning. However, no official summons have been issued to her yet.

The investigation remains active, with further questioning of Raj Kundra expected soon. The possibility of summoning Shilpa Shetty also looms as authorities continue their probe into this financial case.