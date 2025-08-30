Shilpa Shetty Kundra Reveals Her All-time Favourite Look And It’s From THIS Iconic Film!

Even after decades in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra remains one of the industry's ultimate style icons. But when asked to pick her favourite look from her glittering career, the actress had a surprising yet heart-warming answer - it's her Dhadkan avatar!

On The Right Angle Season 2, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, Shilpa candidly shared, "Dhadkan was the perfect mix of classy and massy. Dressed in creations by Manish Malhotra and Vikram Phadnis. I was dressed up to my neck, no cleavage was showing, yet they still made me look so glamorous. My wardrobe was elegant yet modest, but still managed to become a national talking point. The songs were so popular, the clothes were amazing, and the role was so well-received that even after 25 years, people still talk about it. I feel very grateful."

Indeed, Dhadkan not only gave Bollywood some of its most enduring melodies but also cemented Shilpa's reputation as a style icon. As she now steps into a new chapter with her upcoming pan-Indian film KD: The Devil, Shilpa's reflections remind us why certain roles and stories live far beyond their time, because they capture a magic that remains eternal.