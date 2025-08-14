Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Booked For Cheating A Businessman Of 60Cr

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are embroiled in legal issues after being accused of defrauding a businessman in Mumbai of Rs 60.4 crore linked to their company. The investigation by the Economic Offences Wing aims to uncover the details of the alleged fraud.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are facing legal trouble as they have been accused of defrauding a businessman in Mumbai. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has charged the couple with allegedly cheating the businessman out of Rs 60.4 crore. This case involves a loan-cum-investment deal, and another unidentified individual is also implicated.

The complaint was lodged by Deepak Kothari, who is 60 years old and resides in Juhu. He is the director of Lotus Capital Financial Services. According to him, the fraudulent investment deal was linked to Shetty and Kundra's now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

Details of the Allegations

The allegations against Shetty and Kundra stem from their involvement in a financial transaction that reportedly went awry. Kothari claims that he was deceived into investing a substantial amount of money based on false promises made by the couple's company.

The case has attracted significant attention due to the high-profile nature of those involved. Shilpa Shetty is a well-known actress, while Raj Kundra is a prominent businessman. The involvement of such public figures has added an extra layer of intrigue to the proceedings.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The EOW is currently investigating the matter to gather more evidence and determine the extent of the alleged fraud. The investigation aims to uncover how the funds were misused and whether there were any other parties involved in orchestrating this scheme.

This case highlights the importance of due diligence when entering into financial agreements, especially when large sums are involved. It serves as a reminder for investors to thoroughly vet opportunities before committing their resources.

Public Reaction

The news has sparked widespread discussion among fans and followers of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Many are eager to see how this legal battle unfolds and what consequences it might have for those involved. The case continues to be closely monitored by both media outlets and the public alike.

As developments continue to emerge, all eyes remain on how this high-stakes legal drama will resolve itself in court.