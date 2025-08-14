Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Seek Premanand Ji’s Advice Amid Fraud Case, 'Hame Kya Krna Chahiye?'

Raj & Shilpa Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj: Recently, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have been in the headlines over an alleged cheating case. As per PTI's report, Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd., filed a fraud case against the couple, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. He accused the Bollywood couple of taking the money to expand their business; however, they allegedly invested the money in their personal use. Amid the financial fraud case filed against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, the couple was seen visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj. The video of the couple having a heartfelt conversation with Premanand Ji Maharaj is going viral on social media. Keep scrolling to know all about the conversation:

Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj, WATCH

While talking to actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra, Premanand Ji Maharaj said, "Jeevna bhi ek abhinaya hai...abhinaya krte hue pura Jeevan hame vyateet krna hai, lekin Jeevan kiske liye vyateet krna hai? (Life itself is a performance... we have to spend our entire life performing, but the question is, for whom are we living this life?)" He further said to the couple that if they are living their life for god, then it will be worth it, but if not, then their (not specifically) health, wealth, and career will be taken away.

Later in the video, Raj Kundra was seen offering one of his kidneys to Premanand Ji Maharaj. "Aaj meri ek kidney aapke naa," said Raj Kundra. Pramanand ji gently denied this offer saying all he wants is his (Raj Kundra) health and happiness.

In the video, Shilpa and Raj were seen asking Maharaja, "Aap hame bataiye ki hame kya karna chahiye." "In response, Maharaj Ji instructed the couple to take a counter and chant the name of Radha 10,000 times in a day.

Watch the full video here: