Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Faces EOW Today In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case, Investigation Intensifies

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are accused of a Rs 60 crore fraud related to their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. They deny the claims, calling them baseless and highlight their intention to pursue legal action.

Raj Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, is under scrutiny for an alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case. He is expected to appear before Mumbai's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) today. Previously summoned, Kundra had requested additional time. A lookout notice has been issued against both Kundra and Shetty after examining their travel records.

The EOW registered a case in August 2025 against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, and another individual following a complaint by businessman Deepak Kothari. Kothari alleges he was defrauded of over Rs 60 crore through a loan-cum-investment deal linked to the couple's now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. He claims his investments from 2015 to 2023 were misused for personal expenses instead of business expansion.

Response from the Couple

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have denied the allegations. Their lawyer, Prashant Patil, described the accusations as "baseless and malicious," asserting that the matter is civil and already addressed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Patil stated that there is no criminal element involved and that auditors have provided all necessary documents to the EOW.

Patil elaborated that the investment agreement was purely an equity investment. The company has received a liquidation order, which has been presented to the police. Chartered accountants have visited the police station multiple times over the past year with evidence supporting Kundra's claims.

Legal Proceedings

The lawyer emphasized that appropriate legal actions will be pursued from their side. Patil reiterated that this is an old transaction where financial distress led to legal entanglements at the NCLT. He assured that all cash flow statements and supporting documents have been submitted as required by authorities.

The situation continues to unfold as Raj Kundra prepares to face questioning by Mumbai's EOW regarding these serious allegations. The outcome of this investigation remains uncertain as both parties present their sides of the story.