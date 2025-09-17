Shilpa Shetty's Hubby Raj Kundra Mentions Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupua In EOW Probe Over Alleged ₹60 Crore Fraud

The Economic Offences Wing is probing Raj Kundra in a Rs 60 crore fraud case, examining financial transactions involving Bollywood actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia. The investigation focuses on legitimacy of payments and suspicious fund movements during demonetisation.

Raj Kundra Fraud Case Update: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has intensified its investigation into a suspected Rs 60 crore fraud case involving Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband. Bollywood actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia have also come under scrutiny. Reports suggest that Kundra informed investigators that part of the disputed funds was paid to Bipasha and Neha as professional fees.

While the actresses' involvement appears limited to receiving payments for projects, the EOW is investigating whether these transactions were legitimate or part of financial irregularities. According to Times Now, approximately Rs 25 crore was transferred directly into the accounts of Shilpa, Bipasha, Neha, and entertainment company Balaji. These fund flows are being scrutinised to determine if they were genuine business expenses or disguised diversions.

Investigation Details

During a recent five-hour interrogation, Kundra reportedly avoided answering several critical questions. The EOW plans to summon him again next week along with other individuals connected to the financial dealings. The case dates back to demonetisation and involves allegations of suspicious fund movements disguised as production and promotional expenses.

Investigators have already gathered evidence of such transfers and have asked Kundra to resubmit video content created for a venture called Best Deal for further verification. Kundra claimed that all videos were previously seized by the Mumbai Crime Branch in another case. Police sources confirmed that the EOW will coordinate with the Crime Branch regarding these videos and may requisition them if necessary.

Allegations and Evidence

The allegations centre around suspicious fund movements carried out under the guise of production and promotional expenses during demonetisation. Investigators are working to verify if these transactions were legitimate or part of financial irregularities flagged in the case. The EOW is examining whether payments made to Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia were through legitimate channels.

Kundra's involvement in this case has drawn significant attention due to his connections with Bollywood personalities. The investigation aims to uncover whether any wrongdoing occurred in these financial dealings. As authorities continue their probe, more individuals linked to these transactions may be summoned for questioning.

The ongoing investigation highlights the complexities involved in tracing financial transactions within the entertainment industry. Authorities are determined to ensure transparency and accountability in such cases, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.