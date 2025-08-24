Shraddha Kapoor On LinkedIn? Is Stree 2 Actress's Account REAL Or FAKE? B-Town Diva Issues Statement

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor LinkedIn Account: Known for her infectious charm and box office hits, Shraddha Kapoor has proven she's more than just a Bollywood star - she's a visionary entrepreneur with a purpose. Venturing beyond cinema, Shraddha stepped confidently into the world of business, blending her passion into bold brand moves and co-founding startups like MyGlamm and Palmonas.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram story and talked about her LinkedIn account mix-up, leaving her confused.

Shraddha Kapoor LinkedIn Account: Real Or Fake?

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is known for her versatile roles, infectious energy, and undeniable screen presence. But beyond the glamour of the film industry, she's making waves in the business world. Apparently, the Stree 2 actress is keen to share her entrepreneurial journey on LinkedIn, but her account is blocked there.

Last night (Saturday, Aug 23), Shraddha took to her Instagram story and spoke about not being able to access her LinkedIn account even though her profile is verified. She also revealed that her LinkedIn profile has been marked as 'fake' and is not visible to anybody. Tagging LinkedIn on her story, she asked them to look into the matter.

Shraddha shared a note on her Ig story that read, "Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I'm not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it's fake. Can someone please help me? Account is made and ready and premium and verified but no one can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account going has itself become a journey."

LinkedIn is yet to react to Shraddha Kapoor's public plea.

Shraddha Kapoor Upcoming Projects: What's Next?

Earlier this year in a chat with Aaj Tak, Shradhha Kapoor revealed that she signed three new films after Stree 2. While netizens are still waiting for their official announcement, she also has Stree 3 lined up in her kitty.