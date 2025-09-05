Shreya Ghoshal Remembers The Magical Day Sanjay Leela Bhansali Discovered Her Voice

When Shreya Ghoshal speaks about her first ever recording, it inevitably circles back to one man, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The maestro of Indian cinema is known for his uncompromising vision, his deep love for music, and his uncanny instinct for spotting brilliance. And it was his instinct that gave Hindi cinema one of its most cherished voices.

Remembering Bairi Piya from Devdas, Shreya shared:

"Bairi Piya was a beautiful experience, and it was so magical. I was going to all the rehearsals of the songs, and Sanjay ji wanted me to get comfortable. Ek din aise studio bula liya, and I am talking about Western Outdoor. Toh unhone jaake bola ki arrangement is done, so let her just wear the headphones, sing, and see if she is comfortable. Just run through once.

So I go and adjust myself, and what happens is, when you cannot hear the talkback of what they are talking on the other side, they start the track. Woh shuru hota hai, and I start singing yahi sochke ki shayad woh log meri awaaz check karna chahte hain. Also, they just want to see that I am comfortable. Aise hi bolke bhej diya hai toh main bhi gaa rahi hoon aise.

And I can see him glass ke peeche ishaara karke bol rahe hain 'aa jao.' Phir I went and he said, 'Ab suno apna.' Main toh apni hi awaaz dari dari sun rahi hoon, and Sanjay ji mujhe dekh rahe hain. Daman Sood ji ko 'maine kaha tha na' woh bhi bahut khush hain. Ismail ji ko bhi Sanjay ji dekh rahe hain 'maine kaha tha na' woh bhi bahut khush hain.

So the fact is, that was my test also, and that was my final take also. The only thing that was dubbed later is ek jagah jahan door jo tha, woh paas hi tha. Yeh mujhse ho nahi raha tha. Isliye woh hasi badi ajeeb si hai. Aap sunna kabhi."

What Shreya thought was a casual run through, Bhansali turned into history. That spontaneous moment in the studio became her first test, her first take, and her first step into an extraordinary career.

This is the Bhansali effect. The eye that never misses true talent. The ear that knows when it has found gold. And the conviction to trust a young girl's voice enough to immortalize it in a film like Devdas.

If Sanjay Leela Bhansali had not made that choice, perhaps the world would have never discovered Shreya Ghoshal. And that is his genius, to give Indian cinema not just unforgettable films, but also voices that echo through generations.He is regarded to be a filmmaker as worthy as Raj Kapoor, K Asif & Guru Dutt. And he is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with as he has taken Indian cinema to the global stage.

He now returns with another magnum opus, Love & War, releasing on 20 March 2026.