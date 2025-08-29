Shreya Ghoshal Reveals How Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launched Her Career: "Had I sung for all these people....

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision, often compared to legends like Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor, is known for blending music, emotion, and cinematic aesthetics. Many believe only Bhansali can carry forward their artistic legacy on a global stage, with his deep attention to visual poetry and timeless music.

Shreya Ghoshal shared how filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali played a pivotal role in launching her into the spotlight. Speaking about her debut in Devdas (2002), Ghoshal recalled the discipline and trust it took to wait for her big break under Bhansali's direction.

"Now the fact is that there is a new girl who is singing in Sanjay ji's film, this news has become viral. Now a lot of people had called me ki humara ek gana hain (we too have one song), and I have given my verbal confirmation to Sanjay ji ki mein kahi bhi nahi jaongi jab tak yeh gana nahi release hota hain," (I won't go anywhere unless and until this song is out) she said. "I was 16 and this decision I am not taking, actually my dad is taking because main toh, jaa hi nahi rahi hun, I'm here doing my business, I'm also studying, I'm doing whatever. The fact is, it was very easy to get carried away with so many offers coming without even the song releasing, but saying no to all of them, sticking to principles, sticking to feeling what is right."

Ghoshal turned down numerous offers before the release of Devdas, a move she believes cemented her position in the film. "It has worked, probably had I sung for all these people, I wouldn't have been in Devdas I'm sure about that. He was very particular about the fact that I will launch you, you have to be patient till the film releases."

