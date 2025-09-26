‘Shreya Ghoshal’s Latest Single ‘Lelo’ Is A Heartwarming Ode To Love

One of India's most beloved and celebrated voices, Shreya Ghoshal returns with a new single, 'Lelo', a refreshing, feel-good romantic track that captures the beauty of simple love and enduring emotion. The track showcases Shreya's unmatched vocal expression, reminding us why she remains a defining voice across eras.

Written by Youngveer and composed by Shrey Gupta, Keshav Tyohar, and Harjot Kaur, 'Lelo' tells the story of a love so fulfilling, it makes all the worldly riches pale in comparison. With lyrics like "meri daulat eh saari lelo" and "mere hassne di ikko ae wajah ve", the song evokes the joy of finding meaning in a person, not possessions. Shreya's rendition brings warmth, grace, and emotional depth to every word, making 'Lelo' a song that lingers long even after it ends.

Speaking about the release, Shreya Ghoshal said, "It felt wonderful to record a solo romantic single after some time, especially with such incredibly talented and inspiring young collaborators. 'Lelo' is a song that's simple, yet deeply emotional and carries a timeless charm. Hope listeners embrace this song the way they've always embraced my music over the years."

Known for her versatility and vocal range, Shreya Ghoshal continues to reinvent herself while staying rooted in melody and meaning. Released by Warner Music India, 'Lelo' is now available on all major streaming platforms