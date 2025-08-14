Siddhant Chaturvedi Draws Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Resembles With His Latest Social Media Pictures

Siddhant Chaturvedi has once again won hearts with his raw, real, and unfiltered performance as Neelesh in the recently released film Dhadak 2. Portraying a Dalit boy from a marginalized caste, he masterfully balanced vulnerability with fiery resilience. While his portrayal as an intense lover captivated audiences, it was in the moments of rebellion-standing up to systemic injustice and confronting caste-based discrimination-where his performance truly stood out.

The impact of Siddhant's work extended beyond the screen when he shared a series of pictures on social media, dressed in a sharp black suit, crisp white shirt, and stylish glasses. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with admiration and striking comparisons to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Some of the responses included:

"Look like Dr. Ambedkar ji"

"Dr. Ambedkar lag rahe ho Chaturvedi ji"

"Sir, mujhe toh aapke andar Baba Saheb dikhta hai"

"Brother, you look like Dr. Ambedkar"

The overwhelming response underscores the profound impact Siddhant has made with Dhadak 2. His portrayal resonates deeply, further cementing his position among the most exciting actors of his generation. In what is arguably the most emotional, intense, and fearless performance of his career, Siddhant delivers a nuanced mix of vulnerability, restraint, and raw romantic depth.

Dhadak 2 not only marks a defining milestone in Siddhant Chaturvedi's journey but also reinforces his reputation as one of the most versatile and promising talents of his time.