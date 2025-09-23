Sidharrth Sipani Remembers Zubeen Garg: “He Wasn’t Just a Musician, He Was an Emotion for Assam”

The sudden demise of popular musician Zubeen Garg on September 19 has left the nation in shock and grief. The legendary singer, who passed away in Singapore while swimming without a life jacket, was not only one of Assam's biggest cultural icons but also a voice that touched millions. Actor Sidharrth Sipani, who hails from Assam, shared his heartfelt memories and emotions while paying tribute to the late singer.

Speaking about his first reaction to the tragic news, Sidharrth said, "Honestly, I was shocked and deeply saddened. It's hard to believe that someone so full of life and music is no longer with us. His passing is a huge loss, not just for Assam but for the entire country."

For Sidharrth, his earliest memory of Zubeen's music goes back to the chartbuster Ya Ali from Gangster. "That song created magic and became an anthem for an entire generation. Apart from that, I've always enjoyed many of his Assamese songs that hold a special place in people's hearts," he recalled.

Being from Assam himself, Zubeen's music was an inseparable part of Sidharrth's growing-up years. "Yes, Assam is my hometown, and I've spent a good part of my life there. Growing up, Zubeen's music was everywhere-it was part of our culture, celebrations, and emotions. His songs connected us all," he shared.

Thousands of fans paid their last respects by lining the 25-kilometre route from Guwahati airport to Kahilipara, where Zubeen's residence lies. For Sidharrth, this overwhelming gesture only reflects the depth of love people had for him. "That shows the immense love people had for him. It wasn't just about him being a musician, he was an emotion for Assam. Seeing thousands come together like that is proof of the legacy he has left behind," he said.

Recalling a personal encounter with Zubeen, Sidharrth added, "Yes, I had the privilege to meet him. He was such a humble and grounded person despite being such a big name. His simplicity and warmth made everyone feel comfortable around him. That's something I'll always remember."

Zubeen Garg's voice will continue to echo in the hearts of his fans, and as Sidharrth beautifully put it, he will always remain more than a musician-an everlasting emotion for Assam and beyond.