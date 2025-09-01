Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Daughter’s FIRST PIC Leaked Online? Here’s Fact Check About Viral Pic

Sidharth-Kiara's Baby's Viral Pic Fact Check: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the new parents of the house. The power couple had welcomed their a baby girl in July this year and embraced parenthood for the first time. In fact, Sidharth had shared the big news with a heartfelt note wherein he wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world changed forever". While Sidharth and Kiara are over the moon with the arrival of their baby girl, fans have been eagerly waiting to get the first glimpse of their little princess.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Baby's First Pic

While Sidharth and Kiara have requested privacy and have been keeping their daughter away from the limelight, two pics claiming to be the first glimpse of Shershaah couple's baby is going viral on social media. As per the viral post, the first pic had Sidharth holding a little baby girl in his arms while the other pic had Kiara having the baby in her arms while Sidharth was playing with her. The pics have been breaking the internet and fans have been showering immense love on the power couple and their little munchkin.

Sidharth-Kiara's Baby's Viral Pic Fact Check

As the baby's pic has been going viral, it is reported that these pics are fake. According to a report published in Times Now, Sidharth-Kiara's viral pics with the baby are edited and the baby in the pics are isn't their couple's daughter. To note, this isn't the first time, a celebrity baby's fake pics have gone viral on social media.

Earlier, Sidharth and Kiara had shared a statement and stated, "As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private"

Meanwhile, Sidharth is currently making headlines for his recent release Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy and marks Sidharth's first collaboration with Janhvi.