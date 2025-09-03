Singer Abhijeet Sawant’s Song Tuzhi Chal Turu Turu Crosses 15 Million Views!

The streak of hit songs by singer Abhijeet Sawant continues, and there's a very special reason behind it! This year, as Abhijeet completes 20 years in the industry, he created a special remake of the evergreen song Tuzhi Chal Turu Turu. Now, the song has crossed the milestone of 15 million views.

From Indian Idol till today, Abhijeet's magical voice continues to charm audiences. Listeners shower the same love on each of his new songs, turning them into superhits. By giving a modern touch to an old evergreen track like Tuzhi Chal Turu Turu, he has presented it in a fresh style-and now, the song is trending across the globe.

Abhijeet says, "Giving a modern twist to this classic song and seeing the audience embrace it with so much love feels amazing. In today's time, for a Marathi song to reach 15 million views is truly a big achievement. Listeners still love to hear a new twist on old classics, and the way they've supported this song is overwhelming. A heartfelt thank you to the audience for their immense love."

While celebrating his 20 years in the music industry in such a trending way, Abhijeet is also gearing up to bring audiences many exciting new projects soon