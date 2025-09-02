Singer Ankit Tiwari’s Soulful Track Khuda Dekhta Hu Featuring Nazim Ahmed And Rumman Shahrukh Ahmed

Singer Ankit Tiwari's new romantic sad song Khuda Dekhta Hu, featuring popular Youtuber Nazim Ahmed and actress Rumman Shahrukh Ahmed, known for Zee Tv's Sethji and several hit music videos, is out now. Directed by Aman Prajapat and produced by Prajapati Brothers, the song is released on their Beat Bazaar Music channel.

Nazim Ahmed said, "I truly believed in the vision of director Aman Prajapat. Working on a music video for the first time was a unique experience. It's very different from creating content for YouTube-being onscreen for a song is a whole new challenge. The audience will see me in a completely different avatar, stepping away from my usual comedy roles."

Actor Rumman Shahrukh Ahmed added, "It was the most adventurous shoot of my life. We shot in Mauritius, and it was a wonderful experience-especially one of the scenes that took place in an underwater submarine, which gave me goosebumps. Working with Nazim was incredibly enjoyable and amazing. He was truly supportive, and behind the scenes we had so much fun, even though the song itself is sad."