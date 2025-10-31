Singer Jazim Sharma Brings Back Magic Of Timeless Love With His Nostalgic Song ‘Shehar Tere’ From Gustakh Ishq

The much-awaited soulful melody "Shehar Tere" from the upcoming film Gustakh Ishq has finally been released, marking a memorable reunion of the iconic lyricist Gulzar, composer Vishal Bhardwaj, and singer Jazim Sharma. This heartfelt collaboration bringing back the timeless charm of their signature musical chemistry.

"Shehar Tere" captures the essence of love and longing through Gulzar Saab's evocative poetry and Vishal Bhardwaj's signature composition style, blending depth with melody. Lending his soulful voice to the song, Jazim Sharma delivers a heartfelt rendition that beautifully complements the film's emotional tone. The trio, who earlier came together for Dedh Ishqiya, reunite once again to recreate their magical musical chemistry with this heartfelt track.

Speaking about the experience, Jazim Sharma said, "It's a dream come true to sing a song written by Gulzar Saab and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj Sir. Their music and poetry have been my greatest inspirations, and to be a part of their world through 'Shehar Tere' is beyond words."

The film Gustakh Ishq features a stellar cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, promising an engaging cinematic journey of complex emotions and relationships.

"Shehar Tere" is now available on all major music platforms and the official YouTube channel of the film.

Song Credits:

Singer: Jazim Sharma

Composer: Vishal Bhardwaj

Lyricist: Gulzar

Film: Gustakh Ishq

Star Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh