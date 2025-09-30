Single Salma Trailer Out: Star Studio18 & Elemen3 Entertainment Unveils Trailer, In Theatres On THIS Date

In a country where weddings are a national obsession and every woman's age feels like a ticking clock, Star Studio18 and Elemen3 Entertainment bring Single Salma, a comedy drama that turns pressure of wedding into a pure chaos.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the makers have released the trailer of Single Salma, that introduces audiences to a 33-year-old Salma Rizvi (Huma Qureshi) who is finally wanting to settle down into a arrange marriage setup with Sikandar (Shreyas Talpade), but life throws her into an unexpected love in London with Meet (Sunny Singh). What follows is a laugh out clash of two cities, two cultures, two baraatis culminating in one unforgettable wedding night. But the question still remains who will change the relationship status of Salma?

Presented by Star Studio18 in association with Elemen3, Single Salma is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Saqib Saleem, Elemen3 Entertainment, Lalaland Entertainment and Firuzi Khan and Directed by Nachiket Samant starring Huma Qureshi, Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade and will release on 31st October 2025.