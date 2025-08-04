"Something Just Snapped Inside Me" — Tara Sutaria On Finding Her True Self Through Her Movie Apurva And Music

Tara Sutaria has always been more than just an actor on screen. Over the past year, she's taken a deeply professional shift one that brought her back to her artistic core. With the release of her film Apurva, Tara found herself at a turning point, not only in her film career but in her creative identity.

Talking about the same Tara said, "Apurva felt like that film changed my life because a lot of realisations happened to me during the filming of that movie and its release. I think it's the most successful film in my filmography. I realise after I finished that film - something just snapped inside me and I said okay, I need to know that I've done this because it was my dream to do a movie like that. I'd rather do few films and focus on a film like Apurva that gives me the ability to showcase my progress or something different in myself that I wanted to do for a long time. Then the other thing is that I want to focus on my music again, like it just came to me."

'I don't know how and when, but I realise that I need to start putting my attention back to who I really am and what I really wanted to represent, and that is definitely music. There's a concert that I've been planning for the longest time and I used to do a lot of concerts a lot of people don't know this about me, but before I did Student of the Year 2, I was a singer; musicial theatre was my life and it is my life even now. I did a lot of solo in Bombay and I really miss that, like there's nothing like being on stage and doing something like that, so I plan to bring that back.'

Talking about the 50s-60s music, Tara said , "Music, films, theatre is about emotion, nothing else. Can you evoke that emotion in a person? If you can, then it will be remembered. Look at Saiyaara - it's evoking. It's not succumbing to anything that our industry today says will work. For the last few years, people have been saying love stories are not working, rom-com is not working. Saiyaara is everything that a love story should be. It's true, it's genuine, it's from the heart, and it's evoking emotion."

Tara isn't starting fresh she's just becoming more herself. Apurva changed something in her, and now music is pulling her back. She's choosing work that feels real, close to her heart, and true to who she is.