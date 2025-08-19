Somy Ali On Cult Classic Sholay Completing 50 Years Of Release: I Can Still Narrate The Entire Script

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali, who left the glamour world to dedicate her life to social causes with her Florida-based NGO No More Tears, remains deeply connected to cinema as both an artist and admirer. As Indian cinema celebrates 50 years of Sholay - the timeless 1975 classic directed by Ramesh Sippy, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar - Somy looks back with nostalgia at the film that continues to define Indian pop culture.

Often hailed as the "greatest Hindi film ever made," Sholay is more than just a movie; it's an emotion that blends action, drama, romance, comedy, and unforgettable dialogues that have transcended generations. On its golden jubilee, Somy Ali shares her personal memories, admiration for its iconic characters, and why the cult classic still holds such a powerful place in her heart.

"I saw the movie as a little girl, yet I remember it so vividly that even today I can narrate the entire script. It was extremely edgy and unpredictable. The writers plus the performers were extraordinary," she shared.

Speaking of her fondest memories, Somy highlighted the on-screen magic between Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. "I loved the camaraderie between Amit ji and Dharam ji. After Kaka ji, I am a die-hard fan of Dharam ji, perhaps because when we first met and spent hours talking in his bungalow, I actually felt I had met Superman, not Clark Kent. He's a humble hero and a beautiful human being. I loved his comic timing in Sholay with Amit ji, plus the chemistry with Hema ji. I particularly loved the part when Amit ji says, 'Tumhara naam kya hai?' sarcastically, given she is redundantly repeating her own name."

For Somy, however, the film's most unforgettable presence was its villain. "My favorite character has to be Gabbar Singh because there can't be a script without that role, played spectacularly by Amjad Khan. His dialogue, 'Arre o Sambha, kitne aadmi the?' - who can forget that? He was vile, yet he intertwined a hint of comedic drops within his malice, which is very difficult to do as a villain who murdered an entire family and cut off the hands of Sanjeev Kumar's character. Without Amjad Khan's brilliant and powerful work, Sholay wouldn't be the cult and mainstream phenomenon it is today."