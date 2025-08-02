Son Of Sardaar 2 Ending Explained: Did Jassi Marry Rabia? Rohit Shetty’s Surprise Cameo Hits At Golmaal 5

**Spoilers Alert**

Son Of Sardaar 2 Ending Explained: Son Of Sardaar 2 is a perfect Punjabi laughter film. If you are left wondering what happened in the ending scene of Son Of Sardaar 2 then we are here to solve your problem. A chaos was created at Saba and Goggi's wedding. Everyone was left wondering why Jassi, being just a neighbor, was performing the rituals of a father at the wedding. The drunken Danish makes the scene at the wedding, revealing that he is having an affair with Rabia. Let us further take a look at what exactly went down in the ending of Son Of Sardaar 2.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Ending Explained

Rabia & Danish's Affair Revealed

As the drunken Danish makes a scene at the wedding, Rabia reveals that she had an affair with him. She then begs Jassi to forgive her. Later in the movie, Jassi reveals his secret second marriage to Dimple. Rabia then reveals that Jassi was an Indian soldier who married a Pakistani woman for his mission.

Jassi Asks Rabia To Marry Him

In the end, Jassi asks Rabia for the marriage with a sweet message of "will you marry me?" She is delighted by this and says yes to him.

Rohit Shetty Makes Special Cameo In Son Of Sardaar 2

In the end of Son Of Sardaar 2, Rohit Shetty makes his special cameo. As Jassi and Rabia were about to kiss each other, a car exploded. Rohit Shetty peeks from his balcony and screams, asking who destroyed his car. Jassi looks at Rohit and asks what he is doing here. He asks Ajay Devgn (Jassi) whether he is ready for Golmaal 5. Rohit said, "Golmaal 5 ki taiyaari kar rahe ho?" This hints that there will be more sequels to Golmaal franchise.

