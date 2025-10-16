Sonal Chauhan Comes Onboard For Mirzapur: The Film, Source Confirms

Jannat girl Sonal Chauhan is all set to star in the cinematic version of the popular Prime Video series, Mirzapur. As per a source close to the development, the actress has come onboard for one of the most anticipated films, promising to bring a refreshing energy and a striking arc to the film's plot.

The source says, "Sonal Chauhan's addition to Mirzapur adds a whole new layer to the plot, making it more exciting alongwith the substantial starcast. While the details are still kept under wraps, her addition promises to enhance the film's storyline to newer levels."

The film, which was announced last year, will mark the return of Pankaj Tripathi in his fan-favourite character Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal and Guddu Pandit, Divyenddu as Munna Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta. It also brings Abhishek Banerjee and Jitendra Kumar under one roof. The crime thriller, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is expected to release soon.

Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan is making her Punjabi film debut with Shera, co-starring Parmish Verma. Written and directed by Savio Sanddhu, Shera releases in theatres on 15th May, 2026.