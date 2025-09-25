Sonal Chauhan Delivers A Two-Page Monologue In Punjabi For Shera

Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan is stepping into Punjabi cinema with her debut film Shera, an intense action family drama where she is paired opposite Parmish Verma for the first time. Determined to make her each performance truly stand out, Sonal has been learning the language with full dedication to ensure she delivers her dialogues authentically, without resorting to dubbing. In fact, she recently stunned the cast and crew by flawlessly performing a two-page-long monologue in Punjabi in a single take a challenging feat that has added immense weight to her character and further highlighted her commitment to the role.

At a time when many actors opt for dubbing while venturing into new languages, Sonal's effort to embrace Punjabi and deliver even demanding portions like a lengthy dialogue on her own shines a light on her dedication and craft. Her determination has not only impressed the team but also set expectations soaring for her new outing.

After making her mark in Hindi and South cinema, Sonal now adds a 'pan-India' dimension to her filmography. Recently, she unveiled her character 'Sahiba' from Shera, sharing her first look that radiates an honest Punjabi appeal. While the film's plot and theme remain under wraps, her striking avatar and fresh pairing with Parmish Verma have already generated significant buzz.

Written and directed by Savio Sanddhu, Shera is yet to hit the theaters on May 15th 2026.