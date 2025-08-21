Sonam Bajwa To Set The Screen Ablaze With Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser Dropping Tomorrow

The spotlight is firmly on Sonam Bajwa as she gears up for yet another exciting release. The makers of her upcoming romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, have officially announced that the much-awaited teaser will drop on August 22, sending fans into a wave of anticipation. Along with the news, Sonam also unveiled a brand-new poster from the film, leaving audiences intrigued.

Sharing the poster, she wrote,

"Iss Diwali, Diye hi nahi, Dil bhi jalenge. Mohabbat se takraayegi Nafrat, aag lagaayegi deewaanon ki Deewaniyat! #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT Teaser Out Tomorrow In cinemas this Diwali - 21st Oct, 2025."

Sonam's career graph continues to soar, after making her Bollywood debut in Housefull 5 and delivering the National Award-winning Punjabi film Godday Godday Cha, she has carved a niche for herself across industries. From lighthearted entertainers to strong female-led dramas, Sonam has proved her versatility time and again.

Up next, she is all set to surprise fans with her action-packed avatar in Baaghi 4, hitting screens on 5th September. And this Diwali, audiences will see yet another shade of her craft in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, releasing on 21st October 2025.

With back-to-back big releases, Sonam Bajwa is truly owning 2025, and fans can't wait to watch her bring a new dimension of passion and intensity to the big screen this festive season.