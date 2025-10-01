Sonam Kapoor Pregnant: Neerja Actress Expecting Second Child With Hubby Anand Ahuja? Check DEETS

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, bringing joy to both families. The news follows family celebrations and heartfelt birthday wishes for their son, Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor is reportedly expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. According to Pinkvilla, the actress is in her second trimester and may soon make an official announcement. The news has brought immense joy to both families, as shared by a source close to them.

Family Celebrations and Joy

Sonam and Anand married in May 2018 after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022. Sonam often shares moments from her motherhood journey, balancing her glamorous career with being a devoted mother.

This August, Sonam celebrated Vayu's third birthday with a heartfelt note. "Happy Birthday my baby boy. May you always be this curious, kind, thoughtful and sweet. I hope you are always surrounded by so much love, music and happiness. Mama loves you to the moon and back and again," she expressed.

Anil Kapoor's Heartfelt Message

Vayu's grandfather, Anil Kapoor, also shared his joy on the occasion. "Happy Birthday, Vayu! From the moment you came into our lives, you've filled every heart with joy and love. Watching Sonam, Anand, Nani, Dadi, Dada, Rhea Masi, Karan and Aki come together around you fills me with so much pride. You are truly blessed to be surrounded by such thoughtful and loving parents and family," he said.

Sonam Kapoor's Career Highlights

Sonam made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya.' She later starred in successful films like 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Neerja.' Her last appearance was in the 2023 crime-thriller 'Blind,' directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. This film marked her return after a six-year break following 'The Zoya Factor.' She's yet to sign a new film.