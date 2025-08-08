Sonu Nigam Gets Emotional Over ‘Pardesiya’: Talks About Singing For Sidharth Malhotra For First Time

Singer Sonu Nigam is basking in the success of his latest track Pardesiya from the film Param Sundari, which has gone viral. Audiences are swooning over his melodious voice and the breathtaking visuals of Kerala. The song features Sidharth Malhotra, for whom Sonu has lent his vocals for the first time, a pairing the singer expressed great admiration for.

Appearing on The Sonal Karla Show Season 2, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, Sonu shared his admiration for Sidharth, saying, "This romantic song is working very well. It's the first time I've sung for Sidharth, and it's suiting him so well. He's looking so good in the song, and it feels like he's actually singing. I'm really thankful to God for all the love."

Opening up about his emotional reaction to the audience's overwhelming response, Sonu added, "I was reading all the messages I was getting for Pardesiya. I was crying, literally sobbing in gratitude. I've seen so much love and respect. Sometimes things don't work out, and sometimes the unexpected just clicks. All I take away from this is to keep working hard, and magic happens."

The song has also been praised for the sizzling chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. The song also has vocals by Krishnakali Saha and Sachin-Jigar, lyrics by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is set to be released on August 29, 2025.