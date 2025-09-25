Sonu Sood Promises To Stand By Family Of Late Avijot Singh

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who recently visited flood-affected regions in Punjab to support families in crisis, is now mourning the loss of Avijot, a young boy he had met just days ago during his relief efforts. The actor had promised the child and his family that he would stand by them, ensuring his treatment continued despite the devastation caused by the floods.

Tragically, Avijot passed away, leaving behind grieving parents and loved ones. Sharing an emotional note on social media, Sonu Sood wrote, "Avijot, from the day I met you, you inspired me with your strength. Today I say goodbye, but I'll always be there for your family🙏 RIP little angel 💔" His message not only reflects his sorrow but also his commitment to supporting Avijot's family through this heartbreaking loss.

For many, Sonu's bond with Avijot has become a symbol of compassion and humanity. In times of disaster, his presence has gone far beyond providing relief, he has offered dignity, empathy, and personal connection. Even in Avijot's passing, Sonu Sood continues to stand as a pillar of strength, reminding us that true heroes are defined not just by their actions, but by the love and responsibility they carry for others.