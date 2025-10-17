Sonu Sood Shows His Love And Support For Ridhima Pandit And Her Marathi Debut Premachi Goshta 2

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently took to his Instagram to share his support for actress Ridhima Pandit, who is all set to make her Marathi film debut with Premachi Goshta 2. The actor posted the film's poster on his story, along with a heartfelt message wishing Ridhima and the entire team immense success.

His post read, "All the best, Ridz, for your first Marathi film Premachi Goshta 2! Wishing you and the entire team a fantastic journey and a super successful run at the box office!"

Ridhima, who has carved a space for herself in the television and OTT space, is now making her much-anticipated debut in Marathi cinema with Premachi Goshta 2. The film's trailer, which was launched recently, has been receiving overwhelming appreciation for its storytelling and relatable themes of love and second chances. Ridhima's portrayal of Priya, a character full of grace, strength, and emotional depth, has already struck a chord with the audience.

Sonu Sood's gesture has added to the growing buzz around the film. His encouragement toward Ridhima's new journey showcases his humility.

For Ridhima, Premachi Goshta 2 marks not just a cinematic milestone but also an emotional one, as the film fulfills her grandmother's wish to see her shine in Marathi cinema. With the film set to release on October 21, the excitement around her debut continues to grow, and Sonu Sood's words of support have only amplified the anticipation surrounding this heartfelt love story.