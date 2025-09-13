Sonu Sood Stands With Punjab, Visits Flood-Hit Villages: Roti Ka Karz Milke Chukana Hai... (VIDEO)

Sonu Sood visits flood-affected villages in Punjab, highlighting the urgent need for support for farmers. He encourages community solidarity amidst adversity. His efforts, supported by other Bollywood stars, aim to inspire collective action in rebuilding lives and restoring normalcy.

Sonu Sood, often hailed as a saviour, was among the first celebrities to extend support to Punjab's flood victims. On Friday, he shared a video on social media showcasing his visit to several flood-stricken villages in the region. In the video, Sonu expressed gratitude for the hospitality he received from villagers despite their hardships.

In the video, Sonu remarked, "Aaj hum subah se kayi gaav mein ghum chuke hai aur jab parivaron ke ghar mein jaate hai toh woh hame khaana dene ki baat karte hai, woh hame bolte hai ke chai piyenge, doodh piyenge." He continued by highlighting the plight of farmers whose crops are submerged under water and emphasised the need for collective efforts to help them recover.

Support from Bollywood

Sonu has been actively involved in relief efforts in Punjab for several days. His actions have garnered widespread attention on social media through various videos and photos. Other Bollywood stars such as Randeep Hooda, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, and Sonam Bajwa have also contributed to aiding those affected by the floods.

In his heartfelt message, Sonu said, "Socho jo kisaan yeh roti hum logo ko deta hai, poore desh ko deta hai, woh kisaan ki jo faslen hai woh iss paani ke neeche hai. Yeh paani toh behjayega, kam hojayega, lekin unki jo zaroratein hai woh aur badhegi." He urged everyone to unite in helping farmers rebuild their lives and repay the debt of gratitude owed to them.

Community Resilience

The actor's commitment to assisting those in need has been unwavering. Despite facing challenges themselves, villagers offered him food and drinks during his visits. This gesture of kindness amidst adversity underscores the resilience and generosity of the community.

Sonu's dedication to humanitarian causes is well-known. His recent efforts in Punjab further solidify his reputation as a compassionate figure willing to go above and beyond for those in distress. The collective response from celebrities highlights a shared sense of responsibility towards fellow citizens during times of crisis.

The ongoing support from both Sonu Sood and other actors serves as a beacon of hope for flood-affected communities in Punjab. Their contributions not only provide immediate relief but also inspire others to join hands in rebuilding lives and restoring normalcy.