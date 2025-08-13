Sonyaa Ayoddhya Opens Up About Alcohol And Its Impact On Mental Health, Routine, And Lifestyle

Actress Sonyaa Ayoddhya is speaking out about the hidden dangers of excessive drinking and how it can harm mental well-being, daily routines, and overall lifestyle. She believes that while moderation is fine in any aspect of life, overindulgence can cause serious and lasting harm.

"I think the culture of excessive drinking is toxic. While moderation is fine in alcohol or anything in life overindulgence can seriously harm you on a neurological level, disrupt your routine, affect your lifestyle, and strain your relationships. The scary part is we often don't realise when it's become a habit. Personally, I'm not a fan of alcohol at all at most social obligations, I'm usually just pretending to drink," she says.

Sonyaa reflects on her own journey with alcohol. "I think I used to be a drinker spending my teenage years in New Zealand, where wine is a speciality, it was simply part of the culture. But moving to India changed everything. Becoming an actor demands a whole new level of discipline and a complete lifestyle shift. Saying no to parties, late nights, and unhealthy habits, I've given up a lot to build and maintain a truly fit lifestyle."

For Sonyaa, it's not just about avoiding alcohol it's about protecting mental health, prioritising fitness, and making choices that align with long-term well-being. She hopes her openness will inspire others to reflect on their own habits and consider whether they are truly serving their health and happiness or desires