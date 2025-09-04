Sonyaa Ayoddhya Seeks Blessings At Advocate Ashish Shelar’s Ganesh Utsav Mandal In Bandra

Sonyaa Ayoddhya visited the Ganesh Utsav Mandal in Bandra, hosted by Advocate Ashish Shelar, Cabinet Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha during the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The Mandal, known for its grandeur and community connect, was beautifully decorated with floral arrangements and lights, reflecting the spirit of devotion and celebration.

The visit turned into a memorable evening as Sonyaa was joined by the popular Meet Brothers and celebrated actress Urmila Matondkar ji. Their presence added to the festive charm, making the darshan a special moment where faith and togetherness beautifully blended with cultural pride.

Sonyaa Ayoddhya, known for her charm and elegance, embraced the spiritual atmosphere of the Mandal, joining devotees in prayers and seeking divine blessings. Her presence was warmly welcomed and admired by all, as she connected gracefully with the cultural significance of the occasion.

The evening also carried a sense of cultural unity, with Advocate Ashish Shelar extending his warmth to all the guests. His Mandal has consistently upheld traditions while also creating a space where devotion and community spirit come together during one of India's most celebrated festivals.