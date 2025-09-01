Sonyaa Ayoddhya: Stardom Is A Responsibility, Not Just Glamour

Actress Sonyaa Ayoddhya believes that fame is not only about being seen on screen but also about carrying a responsibility. Known for her versatile roles and charming presence, Sonyaa feels that true stardom goes beyond glamour and recognition.

"For me, stardom is not only about acting or looking glamorous. It is also about the love and trust that people give me. When audiences connect with my work and support me, I feel I must give something back in return. Stardom is not just about attention, it is about carrying a sense of responsibility," she shared.

"The actress explains that, I believe that when people listen to you or follow you, it is important to guide them in a good direction. That is why I like to use my platform to talk about things that really matter, like protecting the environment, celebrating festivals in a simple way, supporting children, and spreading kindness wherever possible. Fame is temporary, but the good you do can stay with people for a long time."

"Sonyaa says that even the smallest impact matters to her, If through my journey as an actress, I can inspire even a small change in someone's life, then I feel happy. Even one person doing something good after hearing me means that my stardom has a real purpose. For me, that is more valuable than just the glamour of being in front of the camera."