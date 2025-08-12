Sonyaa Ayoddhya: "We Must Work Towards Coexistence, Not Displacement"

Speaking on the deep-rooted bond between India and its animals, actress Sonyaa Ayoddhya shared, "Ancient India lived in harmony with animals - our carvings, murals, paintings, and the deities we worship stand as enduring proof. For thousands of years, we have believed in the interconnectedness of all life, recognising that from plants to animals, the divine exists within every being."

Highlighting the importance of balance, she added, "Public safety is essential, but the essence of India has always been rooted in compassion."

Sonyaa called for humane and sustainable solutions to address stray animal issues, stating, "Sterilisation, vaccination, and responsible adoption are the way forward. We must work towards coexistence, not displacement."

Through her words, Sonyaa reminded everyone that India's cultural heritage teaches compassion not only towards humans but to every living being.

She further expressed hope that more people, communities, and authorities would come together to create safe environments for animals, ensuring they can live without fear or harm while allowing society to benefit from the balance and beauty they bring to our lives.