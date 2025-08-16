Muzammil Ibrahim Blasts Bollywood Lobbies: 'Deserved Best Debut Award, Was Better Than Ranbir Kapoor' | EXCL

Special Ops 2 Actor Muzammil Ibrahim Exclusive: From fashion runways to gripping spy thrillers, Muzammil Ibrahim has carved a path that's as unique as it is inspiring. The actor, who once turned heads as a top model and made a quiet but noticeable entry into Bollywood, is now commanding attention for his intense performance in Jio+ Hotstar's Special Ops 2. It's been a long journey-and Muzammil's rise has been steady, skillful, and rooted in substance over noise. In a recent exclusive interview with 'A Se Aadii' from Filmibeat, the model-turned-actor blasted the 'lobbying' trend in Bollywood.

EXCLUSIVE: Muzammil Ibrahim Says He Deserved Best Debut Award Over Ranbir Kapoor

Muzammil Ibrahim, who made his debut in the film "Dhokha," exclusively told Filmibeat in a no-holds-barred interview that he should have won the Best Debut Award over Ranbir Kapoor for "Saawariya." He feels that his performance was more deserving of recognition. Muzammil shared that he was aware of being perceived as a threat to established actors in the industry.

Talking to Aditya Rana aka 'A Se Aadii' from Filmibeat Prime, Muzammil revealed, "I think the industry has not been fair because the way I acted in my debut, if a star kid did the same thing, he would have been somewhere else. I don't remember Ranbir Kapoor acting that great in Saawariya. I know that I deserved the Best Debut award for my first film. I do feel that I have not gotten my due."

Reflecting on his career, Muzammil mentioned that he had received offers from top filmmakers but chose to be selective. He prioritised roles that aligned with his values and artistic vision. This decision, he believes, may have impacted his mainstream success but allowed him to stay true to himself.

Muzammil highlighted the challenges faced by newcomers in Bollywood, especially when competing against established names. He noted that the industry often favours those with connections or family ties. Despite these hurdles, Muzammil remained committed to carving out his own path based on talent and hard work.

The actor also discussed how he navigated the competitive landscape by focusing on quality over quantity. He emphasised the importance of choosing projects that resonate with him personally rather than succumbing to pressure for commercial success. This approach has shaped his career trajectory.

Muzammil expressed his views on awards and recognition within the film industry. He believes that awards should reflect genuine talent and not be influenced by external factors such as popularity or connections. For him, true recognition comes from delivering impactful performances.

He acknowledged that while awards can boost an actor's career, they are not the sole measure of success. Muzammil values personal growth and artistic satisfaction over accolades. His focus remains on honing his craft and contributing meaningfully to cinema.

Looking ahead, Muzammil is optimistic about exploring diverse roles and genres in Bollywood. He aims to collaborate with filmmakers who share his passion for storytelling. His goal is to continue evolving as an actor while staying authentic to his principles.

Muzammil's journey reflects a commitment to integrity and excellence in an industry where external pressures often dictate choices. By prioritising meaningful work over fame, he hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams with dedication and perseverance.