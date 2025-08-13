Sridevi's 62nd Birth Anniversary: Boney Kapoor Shares Unseen Pic With Late Actress; Pens A Sweet Note

On Sridevi's 62nd birthday, Boney Kapoor shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, celebrating her legacy and timelessness. Fans remembered her as an iconic figure in Indian cinema, showcasing the impact she continues to have.

On August 13, Boney Kapoor expressed his enduring love for Sridevi on what would have been her 62nd birthday. The late actress, known as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, passed away in 2018. Her husband, Boney Kapoor, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram that resonated with fans worldwide.

Boney Kapoor posted a touching tribute to Sridevi on Instagram. He shared a picture from her film "English Vinglish" and wrote, "Yesssss You are not 62 today. You are 26 ❤❤❤❤❤❤ Happy birthday we are still reliving all your happy birthdays. ❤." His words highlighted the timelessness of his affection for her.

Fans Remember Sridevi's Legacy

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with many expressing admiration and respect for Sridevi. Comments such as "Always in our hearts ❤" and "Immense respect and gratitude for the iconic lady who still lives in our hearts !!" were common. Fans fondly remembered her as "The only female superstar. We miss you Legend."

Sridevi's career spanned multiple film industries, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. She was celebrated for her versatile performances and charismatic presence on screen. Sadly, she passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

Sridevi's Family Continues Her Legacy

Sridevi married film producer Boney Kapoor in June 1996. They had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Both daughters are pursuing acting careers in Bollywood. Janhvi is preparing for her upcoming film "Param Sundari," set to release on August 29, 2025.

Khushi's recent film "Nadaaniyaan," co-starring Ibrahim Ali Khan, received mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. Through their work and Sridevi's timeless films, her legacy continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Boney Kapoor's loving tributes serve as a reminder that legends like Sridevi never truly leave us. Her influence remains strong through her family and the unforgettable roles she played during her illustrious career.