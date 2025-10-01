SRK, Karan Johar And Maniesh Paul To Host The Historic 70th Filmfare Awards In Ahmedabad

The stage is set for a milestone moment in Indian cinema. The 70th Filmfare Awards, one of the country's most celebrated nights of glamour and recognition, will be helmed by none other than Bollywood's biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker and showman Karan Johar, and the ever-energetic sultan of stage Maniesh Paul.

Together, this dynamic trio promises a night packed with laughter, nostalgia, and unforgettable moments as they celebrate the finest cinematic achievements of 2024 and honour seven decades of Filmfare's iconic legacy.

Shah Rukh Khan, whose journey with Filmfare is deeply personal, shared:

"From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years; it's been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we'll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love."

Karan Johar, who has been a fixture at the awards for over two decades, said:

"Filmfare is not just an award, it's a legacy that has shaped the very narrative of Indian cinema and continues to live across generations. From the year 2000, I have attended almost every Filmfare Awards and hosted many as well. As we celebrate 70 glorious years, I am truly delighted to co-host what promises to be one of the most memorable nights ever."

Maniesh Paul - hailed as the undisputed sultan of stage for his unbeatable wit and energy - added:

"Filmfare is not just an award, it's an emotion that has been a part of every cinema lover's journey. Over the years, I've had the privilege of attending and hosting Filmfare, and each time has been truly special. As we celebrate 70 glorious years, I'm thrilled to be co-hosting this iconic night along with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar - it promises to be one of the most memorable celebrations ever."

The 70th Filmfare Awards will be held on October 11, 2025, at the EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad.