SRK's Adorable Reaction To Wife Gauri Congratulating Him Post National Award Win Leaves Fans In Awe

Shah Rukh Khan was awarded Best Actor at the 71st National Film Awards for his role in 'Jawan,' marking a significant career milestone. His family celebrated this achievement, showcasing the emotional impact of such recognition.

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has finally clinched his first National Award after a 33-year career. He was honoured with the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his role in the 2023 film "Jawan," directed by Atlee. His wife, Gauri Khan, expressed her excitement on social media, saying she's ready to boast about Shah Rukh, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar forever.

Reacting to Gauri's post, Shah Rukh humorously asked her to brag about him during dinner. He also expressed gratitude for her role in producing "Jawan." On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight… thanks for producing the film."

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana's Heartfelt Message

Suhana Khan also congratulated her father by sharing a nostalgic black-and-white photo on Instagram. In the picture, a younger Shah Rukh is seen holding her in his arms. She captioned it, "From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, no one tells them like you. Congratulations. Love you the most."

Responding to Suhana's touching post, Shah Rukh said, "Thank you baby. Hope I can continue to entertain you with the bedtime stories… they don't seem to be working like they used to. Guess I'll just have to make do with my movies working then… ha ha."

National Film Awards: A Shared Honour

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were revealed on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor accolade with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for his performance in "12th Fail." This recognition marks a significant milestone in Shah Rukh's illustrious career.

The announcement of these awards has sparked excitement across Bollywood and among fans worldwide. The recognition of talent and hard work is always celebrated in this vibrant industry.

This achievement not only highlights Shah Rukh's acting prowess but also underscores the collaborative efforts behind successful films like "Jawan." The support from family and colleagues adds an emotional layer to such professional triumphs.