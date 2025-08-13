“Stray Dogs Saved Me”: Sonam Chhabra’s Frightening Late-Night Delhi Encounter

Actor and host Sonam Chhabra recently shared a deeply personal and frightening incident that unfolded after she wrapped up a late-night event in Delhi. While on her way back, she was chased by a man on a bike. The situation was so sudden and chaotic that she couldn't even note the bike's registration number. "It was terrifying," she recalled.

What happened next, however, turned the tide. Four stray dogs, who were nearby, began barking loudly and ran after the biker, ultimately scaring him away. "If it wasn't for those dogs, I don't know what would have happened," Sonam shared.

She pointed out that her experience is not an isolated case. Delhi has witnessed numerous disturbing incidents - from chain snatching and harassment to street robberies and late-night attacks. In many such moments, stray dogs, often present in the streets, have acted as an unexpected layer of protection, barking and chasing away potential threats.

Her statement comes in light of the Supreme Court's recent order regarding the relocation of stray dogs from the Delhi-NCR region. Sonam voiced strong opposition to the move, calling the dogs "poor babies" and emphasizing the crucial role they play in ensuring street safety.