Sudheer Babu & Sonakshi Sinha Go All In: The Duo Shoot Jatadhara’s Daring Climax For 24-Hour-Non-Stop!

With just two weeks to go for the release of the much-anticipated supernatural spectacle Jatadhara, anticipation is at an all-time high. Every glimpse - from its gripping teaser to the spine-chilling trailer - has left audiences hooked to this Sudheer Babu-Sonakshi Sinha starrer that promises to be unlike anything seen before.

Now, an extraordinary revelation has added even more intrigue: both lead actors shot the film's massive climax sequence non-stop for 24 hours over multiple days - a feat of sheer endurance and commitment rarely witnessed in Indian cinema.

Helmed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara is a visually stunning supernatural odyssey that blends mythology, black magic, ancient curses, and a mystic treasure hunt - culminating in a battle between light and darkness. The film's climax, described by the team as "one of the most challenging ever mounted," involved large-scale sets, intricate choreography, and emotionally charged performances that pushed the actors to their absolute limits.

Producer Shivin Narang shared insights into the grueling schedule, saying:

"The climax is the soul of Jatadhara - it's where two powerful forces of light and darkness collide. We wanted it to feel raw, real, and larger than life. What Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha have done is beyond dedication - it's devotion. They shot continuously for 24 hours over three days, giving everything physically, mentally, and emotionally. It's one of the toughest, most ambitious climaxes you'll ever see on the big screen."

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers. Divya Vijay serves as Creative Producer and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer. The film's immersive soundscape is curated by Zee Music Co.

Releasing in Hindi and Telugu on 7th November 2025, Jatadhara promises to be a breathtaking cinematic experience - an edge-of-the-seat battle between faith and fear, where myth meets madness.