Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda Reignite Dating Buzz With 'Kajra Re' Dance; Unseen Clip From Diwali Bash Goes Viral

Photo Credit: Instagram

Suhana Khan-Agstya Nanda Unseen Video: Bollywood has been buzzing with dating rumors of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda for quite a while now. The Gen Z stars, Suhana and Agastya, are once again in the limelight, and this time, it's not for their professional projects but for their undeniable chemistry. Rumours about their budding romance have been circulating in the industry ever since their collaboration in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, but a recent viral video has set the gossip mills spinning all over again.

Suhana Khan & Agastya Nanda Reignite Dating Rumors At Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2025 Bash

According to industry whispers, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda reportedly grew close during the shooting of The Archies. Despite the growing chatter, both Suhana and Agastya have chosen to remain tight-lipped. The two are often seen arriving and leaving events together, subtly hinting at a close bond without making anything official.

Whether it's their stylish appearances, natural chemistry, or quiet companionship, Suhana and Agastya's friendship continues to be the talk of the town. Amid their dating speculations, an inside video of them from a Diwali party has resurfaced on the internet.

The video, which is going viral on the internet, seems to be from ace Bollywood designer and producer Manish Malhotra's recent Diwali 2025 bash. In the video, Suhana can be seen dolled up in a purple embellished saree, which she wore at Manish's Diwali party.

Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda Viral Video: Alleged Couple Grooves To 'Kajra Re'; WATCH -

Recently, an inside video from Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash took the internet by storm, featuring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda grooving effortlessly to the iconic track "Kajra Re." Their playful moves and sparkling chemistry instantly became the talk of the town, as fans flooded social media with heart emojis and excited comments.

With the clip going viral in no time, the duo once again reignited their long-standing dating rumours, leaving fans convinced that their bond goes far beyond friendship.

On the work front, Suhana will next be seen alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agasty, is currently gearing up for his next release, Ikkis, in December 2025.