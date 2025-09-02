Suhana Khan Lands In Legal Trouble Over Land Purchase In Alibaug

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is facing legal troubles related to a land deal in Alibaug. The acquisition lacked necessary permissions, leading to an ongoing investigation. Fans eagerly await her Bollywood debut in 'King' as production faces delays due to her father's injury.



Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly facing legal issues over a land deal in Alibaug's Thal village. The land, intended for agricultural use by farmers, was purchased without the necessary permissions and documentation. This has led to complications for Suhana, who is known for her role in "The Archies."

The land acquisition reportedly cost Rs 12.91 crore and was bought from the Khote family of Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. Suhana paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.47 lakh during the registration process. The transaction was completed on May 30, 2023, through Standard Chartered Bank.

Legal Investigation Underway

An investigation is currently underway regarding this matter. The Resident Deputy Commissioner of Police has requested an unbiased report from the Alibaug tehsildar. Further details are still awaited as the inquiry progresses.

Suhana Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in "King," directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features a star-studded cast including Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and others alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Production Delays Due to Injury

The production of "King" has been temporarily halted due to Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder injury. Filming will resume once he recovers and is fit to continue shooting.

Suhana previously appeared in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies," which also starred Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The film received mixed reviews from audiences. Fans are now eagerly anticipating Suhana's performance alongside her father in "King."

