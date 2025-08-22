Summit Studios Makes Debut With Two Films At The Toronto International Film Festival 2025

Recently launched Mumbai-based production and post-production company Summit Studios, founded by producer Madhu Sharma, is set to make an extraordinary debut on the global stage with not one, but two films premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year.

Barely months after its launch, the studio already has two remarkable films in TIFF's official selection. Bayaan directed by Bikas Mishra starring Huma Qureshi, will make its world premiere in TIFF's Discovery section, known for shining a spotlight on emerging global voices. Meanwhile, Vimukt (In Search of the Sky), directed by Jitank Singh Gurjar, will have its world premiere at the festival's coveted Centrepiece section.

For Madhu Sharma, the founder of Summit Studios, this is more than just an auspicious start; it's the realisation of a vision to back fearless, original cinema and the storytellers behind it.

"At Summit Studios, It is our aim to be able to back interesting voices that are Indian at heart and can be showcased on the world stage. Both these films are special for us, especially given these are our firsts." says Madhu Sharma.

"To have both Bayaan and Vimukt find a home at TIFF in our very first year feels nothing short of magical. It tells us that the world is ready for these voices and we are proud to bring them to the screen." She adds.

Summit Studios is not just a production company, it's also a cutting-edge post-production facility, offering DI, VFX, and sound services under one roof.

She adds saying "The goal is to create a space where bold ideas meet technical excellence, and where films can be nurtured from their first spark to their final frame."

With two world premieres at TIFF in its inaugural year, Summit Studios has firmly positioned itself as an emerging player in India's film industry, poised to deliver stories of both artistic and global relevance.