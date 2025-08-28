Sunidhi Revisits The Magic Of ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindagani’ As Parineeta Re-Releases: It Was Unique & Refreshing

PVR INOX is set to re-release a meticulously restored version of Parineeta on its 20th anniversary. The film celebrates Vidya Balan's 20 years in cinema and Vinod Chopra Films' 50-year legacy, featuring timeless songs and cultural richness.

PVR INOX, India's leading cinema exhibitor, is set to re-release a restored version of the romantic drama Parineeta on its 20th anniversary. This classic film, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel, has been meticulously restored by Prasad Film Labs. The restoration process involved upgrading the entire film library to 8K resolution with remastered soundtracks in 5.1 surround sound, a task that took over four years.

The re-release of Parineeta also celebrates two significant milestones: Vidya Balan's 20-year journey in Indian cinema and Vinod Chopra Films' 50-year legacy. The film's timeless story of love and longing resonates across generations, offering a cultural richness that allows every viewer to find a connection within it.

Iconic Song and Timeless Appeal

A standout moment in Parineeta is the song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan shared her thoughts on this track: "Kaisi Paheli Zindagani was such a unique and refreshing song for me. The song had this beautiful old-world charm blended with a cabaret vibe. What made it even more special was that it was picturised on Rekha ji—an icon, a legend, and someone I have admired all my life. When I recorded the song, I had no idea it would be her performing it on screen, and she lit the screen up and made me sound so good. To have my voice match her timeless presence felt like the highest honor. I'm so grateful that even today the song continues to live on in people's hearts."

This evocative number, composed by Shantanu Moitra with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire, continues to enchant audiences even after two decades. Its seamless blend of vintage charm and cabaret flair, along with Rekha's unforgettable performance, secures its place among Indian cinema's most cherished songs.

Restoration Process and Global Collaboration

Vinod Chopra Films stands out as the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in such high quality. Part of this intricate restoration work was conducted at L'Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy—a renowned lab for restoring cinematic classics globally.

The restored version of Parineeta will be available for an all-India re-release in select theatres starting August 29, 2025. This exclusive screening will last for one week only.