Suniel Shetty, Ekta Kapoor & Others Cheers Faizan Bazmee’s Directorial Debut Postman, Son Of Anees Bazmee

Director Anees Bazmee's son, Faizan A. Bazmee, has unveiled the trailer of his much-anticipated directorial debut short film Postman, headlined by veteran actor Sanjay Mishra. The trailer has been shared by many celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Ritesh & Genelia Deshmukh.

The gripping trailer presents Mishra in a deeply moving and striking avatar as a postman, who finds himself in danger while protecting the most important letter of his life, amidst the Indo-pak tension during the Kargil war. The short film, which has already been nominated and is making its way through several prestigious film festivals, has begun to generate strong buzz with its powerful storytelling and heartfelt performances.

Speaking about the trailer, Faizan A. Bazmee expressed his gratitude and excitement stating, "Cinema, for me, is about truth and emotion. With this trailer, I hope people feel the honesty with which this story has been told."

Earlier, he shared his experience of collaborating with Sanjay Mishra:

"Working with Mr. Sanjay Mishra has been an experience every director dreams of. The whole world knows he is an amazing actor, and he's truly spoilt me. I now find myself expecting that same level of commitment, dedication and sheer mastery of the craft from every actor I work with. Beyond his incredible talent, he's a generous and humble human being who deeply loves his work."

Co-written by Faizan and Shwet Parekh, Postman brings alive the poignant idea of a man whose professional duty unexpectedly turns personal. Faizan adds, "We wanted to explore the idea of a postman who receives the most important letter of his own life. So when you watch Postman, don't expect performances. Expect truth."

Produced by Parth Savalia, the film also features Tanishq Chaudhary and Samarth Shandilya in pivotal roles. With its emotional depth and compelling narrative, Postman promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.