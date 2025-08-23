Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Understand Govinda Like No One Else Amid Divorce Rumours: Jitna Bhi Koi Karle But...

Sunita Ahuja has filed for divorce from Govinda, alleging adultery and cruelty. Despite this, she shares her deep love for him and reflects on their long relationship as they navigate legal proceedings.

Rumours about Sunita Ahuja and Govinda's divorce have been circulating, with allegations of infidelity and cruelty. Sunita reportedly filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court, accusing Govinda of adultery and other issues. Despite these claims, she recently expressed her deep love for him, stating that no one can love Govinda as she does.

Sunita has spent 38 years with Govinda and feels she knows him better than anyone else. In an interview with Eat Travel Repeat, she shared insights into their relationship, saying, "Usko bhook kab lagta hai mujhe yeh bhi pata hai. Ki abhi isko coke kab chahiye mujhe yeh bhi pata hai. Usko acidity kab ho raha hai mujhe yeh bhi pata hai. Mere jitna Govinda ko koi nahi jaanega, aur kabhi zindagi mein nahi jaanega koi. Kyunki andar se pyaar karti hun naa usko. Jitna bhi koi karle pyaar, kuchh bhi karle, but mera andar ka pyaar hai. Woh, mere jaisa Govinda ko koi nahi pyaar kar sakta hai, naa koi usko itna samajh sakta hai."

Divorce Proceedings and Allegations

The divorce filing reportedly took place on December 5, 2024. Sunita accused Govinda under section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. The accusations include adultery and cruelty. Although the court summoned Govinda to appear, he missed the hearing until a notice was issued in May 2025.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, both have been working towards resolving their issues since June 2025 through court-mandated counselling sessions. However, neither Sunita nor Govinda has publicly commented on these divorce reports yet.

Sunita's Nostalgia for the Past

When asked about her preference between the different phases of Govinda's career, Sunita expressed her fondness for his earlier days in the '90s. She said she prefers the "Purana Govinda" and wishes for his return to those times.

The couple's relationship has been under public scrutiny due to these allegations and proceedings. The court's involvement indicates a serious attempt to address their marital issues legally while they continue to navigate this challenging period privately.

As they work through their differences with professional guidance, fans are left wondering about the future of this long-standing relationship that has captured public attention over time.