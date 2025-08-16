Sunita Ahuja Viral Video: Govinda's Wife Breaks Down In Tears In 1st YouTube Vlog; 'Ghar Todne Ki Koshish...'

Photo Credit: Instagram/@officialsunitaahuja, YouTube/@SunitaAhujaofficial

Govinda Wife Sunita Ahuja First YouTube Vlog: Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines since February 2025, with persistent rumors surrounding trouble in their marriage. Once known as one of the most enduring couples in the industry, the duo has reportedly been living separately for some time, fueling speculation that a divorce might be on the horizon. However, later, Sunita Ahuja (Ssunita Ahuja) dismissed the separation talks as "baseless rumors".

Recently, Govinda's wife was seen crying in her debut YouTube vlog amidst the divorce rumors and allegations of extra-marital affairs against the actor.

Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Launches Her Own YouTube Channel

On August 14 (Thursday), Bollywood actor Govinda's wife and the internet personality Sunita Ahuja forayed into the world of YouTube and launched her own YouTube channel.

Sher dropped her first YouTube vlog, in which she was seen travelling from Mumbai to Chandigarh to visit the Maa Mahakali and Kal Bhairav temples. Her first YouTube vlog, with a duration of 21 mins and 24 secs, is titled "Aab Mein Paise Chapungi".

Sunita Ahuja's YouTube channel quickly grabbed everyone's attention and gained over 60.9k followers. And guess what? Her debut vlog has already crossed 863k views.

Sunita Ahuja YouTube Video: Givinda's Wife Cries In Her First YouTube Vlog Amid Divorce Rumors

Sunita Ahuja's first YouTube vlog has currently become the talk-of-the-town. Talking to the priest at the Maa Mahakali Temple, Sunita broke down in tears, leaving the viewers concerned. She was heard saying, "Since childhood, my mother used to take me to the Mahalakshmi Temple in Mumbai. I was just eight or nine years old when I began visiting regularly. I have always had a deep connection with the goddess. I kept asking Maa to bless me with this marriage so that I could live a good life. I trust the goddess completely, and she fulfilled all my wishes. I married Govinda, and she blessed me with two wonderful children."

After getting emotional and wiping her tears, she added, "Koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare...jo bhi mera dil dukhayega, yeh Maa Kali sabke gale kaat k rakh degi. Ek acche insaan ko, acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Mujhe aur kisipe vishwas nahi hai (Whoever tries to break my home...whoever hurts me, Maa Kali will punish them. It's not right to hurt a good person, a good woman. I trust no one else)."

Govinda Extra Marital Affairs

Back in February 2025, amidst the divorce speculations, rumors of the 'Hero No. 1' actor allegedly having an extramarital affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress hit headlines. For those uninitiated, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married on March 11, 1987 and welcomed two kids - Yashvardhan (son) and Tina (daughter).