Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Ex Karisma Kapoor's Children Move To High Court Over Share In Father's Will

Sunjay Kapur Case Update: Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 and have two children together, a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2016. Earlier this year, on June 12, Sunjay Kapur, a businessman and Karisma's former husband, sadly passed away, reportedly due to a heart attack triggered by a bee sting. Following his passing, questions have arisen regarding the division of his estate and whether Karisma's children are entitled to a share. There has been a recent development involving Sunjay Kapur's assets and reports of Karisma's children approaching the High Court. Read on for the latest update.

Sunjay Kapur Case UPDATE: Ex Karisma Kapoor's Children Move To Delhi Court

As per CNBC's report, Sunjay Kapur's ex wife Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have reportedly moved to the Delhi High Court to claim their share in their father's 30,000 crore assets. The petition has been scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. As per the reports, neither the kids' father, Sunjay Kapur, nor their step-mother, Priya Kapur, informed them about their will. The next step on this matter will be taken on Wednesday.

Sunjay Kapur, the late industrialist and ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, reportedly left behind assets valued at an estimated Rs. 30,000 crore. As per The Economic Times report, his wealth includes diverse business holdings, real estate ventures, and significant investments across various industries. Following his sudden death in June 2025, reportedly due to a heart attack caused by a bee sting, questions arose regarding the division of this vast fortune, especially concerning the inheritance rights of his children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur.

According to The Times of India, the children have approached the Delhi High Court seeking clarity on their share in the will. This ongoing legal battle highlights the complexities involved in managing such a massive estate and has drawn significant media attention. The court proceedings are expected to provide a clearer picture of how the Rs. 30,000 crore estate will be divided among the rightful heirs.